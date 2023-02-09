Who's Playing

Montana @ Idaho State

Current Records: Montana 12-12; Idaho State 9-15

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Montana and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Gym. Bragging rights belong to the Grizzlies for now since they're up 12-1 across their past 13 matchups.

Montana escaped with a win on Saturday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Meanwhile, Idaho State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Northern Arizona on Monday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 12-12 and the Bengals to 9-15. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana and Idaho State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.