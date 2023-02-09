Who's Playing
Montana @ Idaho State
Current Records: Montana 12-12; Idaho State 9-15
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Montana and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Gym. Bragging rights belong to the Grizzlies for now since they're up 12-1 across their past 13 matchups.
Montana escaped with a win on Saturday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.
Meanwhile, Idaho State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Northern Arizona on Monday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 12-12 and the Bengals to 9-15. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana and Idaho State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana 84 vs. Idaho State 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - Idaho State 86 vs. Montana 63
- Dec 30, 2021 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 54
- Feb 27, 2021 - Montana 59 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - Montana 64 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana 77 vs. Idaho State 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 68
- Jan 24, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Idaho State 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Montana 95 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 29, 2016 - Montana 74 vs. Idaho State 62
- Feb 25, 2016 - Montana 90 vs. Idaho State 77