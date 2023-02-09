Who's Playing
Montana @ Idaho State
Current Records: Montana 12-12; Idaho State 9-15
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Montana Grizzlies will be on the road. Montana and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. Bragging rights belong to the Grizzlies for now since they're up 12-1 across their past 13 matchups.
Montana escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.
Meanwhile, Idaho State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Northern Arizona on Monday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 win.
Their wins bumped Montana to 12-12 and the Bengals to 9-15. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.
