Who's Playing

Montana @ Idaho State

Current Records: Montana 12-12; Idaho State 9-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Montana Grizzlies will be on the road. Montana and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. Bragging rights belong to the Grizzlies for now since they're up 12-1 across their past 13 matchups.

Montana escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Meanwhile, Idaho State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Northern Arizona on Monday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 win.

Their wins bumped Montana to 12-12 and the Bengals to 9-15. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.