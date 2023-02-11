Who's Playing
Montana State @ Idaho State
Current Records: Montana State 17-9; Idaho State 9-16
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats are 10-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym.
Montana State came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-63.
Meanwhile, Idaho State came up short against the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 69-61.
Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Montana State 81 vs. Idaho State 68
- Feb 07, 2022 - Montana State 72 vs. Idaho State 53
- Jan 01, 2022 - Montana State 60 vs. Idaho State 40
- Mar 11, 2021 - Montana State 71 vs. Idaho State 63
- Feb 13, 2020 - Montana State 73 vs. Idaho State 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Montana State 75 vs. Idaho State 64
- Feb 14, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Idaho State 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Montana State 104 vs. Idaho State 84
- Mar 01, 2018 - Idaho State 101 vs. Montana State 78
- Mar 02, 2017 - Montana State 79 vs. Idaho State 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Montana State 80 vs. Idaho State 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Idaho State 76 vs. Montana State 69