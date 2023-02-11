Who's Playing

Montana State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Montana State 17-9; Idaho State 9-16

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are 10-2 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bobcats and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reed Gym.

Montana State came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-63.

Meanwhile, Idaho State came up short against the Montana Grizzlies on Thursday, falling 69-61.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.