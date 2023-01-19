Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Sacramento State 11-7; Idaho State 6-12

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Sacramento State and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Gym. The Hornets won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (61-60 and 80-75) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

On Saturday, Sacramento State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 59-56.

Meanwhile, Idaho State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-55 punch to the gut against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Sacramento State's win lifted them to 11-7 while Idaho State's defeat dropped them down to 6-12. We'll see if the Hornets can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.