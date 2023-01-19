Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Idaho State
Current Records: Sacramento State 11-7; Idaho State 6-12
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Sacramento State and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Gym. The Hornets won both of their matches against Idaho State last season (61-60 and 80-75) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
On Saturday, Sacramento State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 59-56.
Meanwhile, Idaho State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-55 punch to the gut against the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Sacramento State's win lifted them to 11-7 while Idaho State's defeat dropped them down to 6-12. We'll see if the Hornets can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Idaho State 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Sacramento State 61 vs. Idaho State 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 17, 2021 - Idaho State 57 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento State 63 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacramento State 68 vs. Idaho State 49
- Jan 31, 2019 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Idaho State 58
- Jan 12, 2019 - Idaho State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 15, 2018 - Idaho State 67 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Idaho State 71 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Mar 07, 2017 - Sacramento State 91 vs. Idaho State 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - Sacramento State 75 vs. Idaho State 63
- Feb 13, 2016 - Idaho State 66 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento State 82 vs. Idaho State 71