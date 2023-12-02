Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Cal Poly 3-4, Idaho 3-4

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

The Cal Poly Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena. Cal Poly is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, the Mustangs didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Spartans, but they still walked away with a 81-77 win.

Cal Poly can attribute much of their success to Kobe Sanders, who scored 22 points. Paul Bizimana was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Vandals had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Pioneers on Wednesday.

The Mustangs' victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Vandals, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Poly have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Cal Poly was able to grind out a solid victory over Idaho in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 82-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Poly since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Cal Poly has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Idaho.