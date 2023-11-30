Halftime Report

A win for Idaho would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Idaho leads 34-32 over Denver.

Idaho came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Denver 4-3, Idaho 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $23.99

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will head out on the road to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at ICCU Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Sunday, the Pioneers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions, taking the game 71-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Denver.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday the Vandals sidestepped the Tritons for a 73-70 victory. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Pioneers now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Vandals, the victory also got them back to even at 3-3.

Going forward, Denver is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.