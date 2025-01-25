Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: N. Arizona 12-8, Idaho 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Idaho Vandals and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Idaho took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They pulled ahead with a 77-76 photo finish over N. Colorado.

Even though they won, Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as N. Colorado racked up 14.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona hadn't done well against Eastern Washington recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. N. Arizona came out on top against Eastern Washington by a score of 70-61.

Idaho's win bumped their record up to 9-11. As for N. Arizona, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Idaho is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. N. Arizona might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Idaho was able to grind out a solid win over N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 86-76. Will Idaho repeat their success, or does N. Arizona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Idaho is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lumberjacks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.