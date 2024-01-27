Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: N. Colorado 11-8, Idaho 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Colorado is 9-1 against Idaho since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

N. Colorado and Eastern Washington couldn't quite live up to the 162-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bears fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 77-74. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Colorado in their matchups with Eastern Washington: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Idaho's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 75-60 fall against the Lumberjacks. Idaho didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Vandals, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

N. Colorado couldn't quite finish off Idaho in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 84-82. Can N. Colorado avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.