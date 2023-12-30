Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Portland State 9-4, Idaho 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Idaho Vandals and the Portland State Vikings will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. Portland State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Idaho, who comes in off a win.

After a 82-76 finish the last time they played, Idaho and Sacramento State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Vandals skirted past the Hornets 61-58. Having forecasted a close victory for Idaho, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Portland State found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Eagles on the road and fell 91-57. Portland State has not had much luck with Eastern Washington recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

The Vandals' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.3 points per game. As for the Vikings, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-4.

Idaho couldn't quite finish off Portland State in their previous matchup back in February and fell 69-66. Will Idaho have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Portland State is a 4-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Portland State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.