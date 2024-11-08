Halftime Report

Idaho and UC Davis have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Idaho leads 40-37 over UC Davis. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

Idaho came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: UC Davis 0-1, Idaho 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals will face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. The Vandals will be strutting in after a victory while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Idaho is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Northwest 94-60. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Vandals as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, UC Davis had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington on Tuesday.

UC Davis' defeat came about despite a quality game from Ty Johnson, who earned 35 points. What's more, Johnson also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Niko Rocak was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds.

Idaho and UC Davis were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, but Idaho came up empty-handed after a 65-64 loss. Will Idaho have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

Odds

UC Davis is a 4-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Idaho has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UC Davis.