UC Riverside Highlanders @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: UC Riverside 4-3, Idaho 2-5

What to Know

Idaho will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will challenge the UC Riverside Highlanders at 5:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Vandals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Idaho couldn't handle San Diego and fell 68-61. The match marked the Vandals' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as San Diego posted 16.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside didn't have too much trouble with Alcorn State on Sunday as they won 69-52. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Highlanders.

Idaho's loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-5. As for UC Riverside, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Idaho has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Idaho lost to UC Riverside at home by a decisive 82-67 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Idaho have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC Riverside is a 4-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won all of the games they've played against Idaho in the last 5 years.