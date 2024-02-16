Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Idaho looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Idaho is up 30-28 over the Wildcats. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 23 points.

Idaho came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Weber State 15-9, Idaho 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Weber State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Idaho took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Weber State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats beat the Hornets 58-53.

Meanwhile, the Vandals couldn't handle the Eagles on Saturday and fell 87-79. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost four in a row.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 15-9. As for the Vandals, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Looking forward, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Weber State is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Weber State took their victory against the Vandals in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 88-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Weber State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Weber State is a solid 7-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Weber State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.