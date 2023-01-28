Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Idaho
Current Records: Idaho State 7-14; Idaho 8-14
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Idaho State Bengals and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. Idaho and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena.
The Vandals came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-65.
Meanwhile, Idaho State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 81-68 to the Eastern Washington Eagles.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Idaho State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Idaho State 81 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Idaho State 69 vs. Idaho 43
- Mar 07, 2020 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Idaho State 62 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Idaho State 70 vs. Idaho 68
- Dec 29, 2018 - Idaho State 72 vs. Idaho 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - Idaho State 86 vs. Idaho 83
- Feb 23, 2017 - Idaho 69 vs. Idaho State 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Idaho State 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 70