Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Idaho

Current Records: Idaho State 7-14; Idaho 8-14

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Idaho State Bengals and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. Idaho and Idaho State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at ICCU Arena.

The Vandals came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday, falling 73-65.

Meanwhile, Idaho State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 81-68 to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Idaho State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho.