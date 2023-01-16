Who's Playing
Montana State @ Idaho
Current Records: Montana State 12-7; Idaho 6-12
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats are 11-3 against the Idaho Vandals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Montana State and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Bobcats should still be riding high after a win, while the Vandals will be looking to right the ship.
Montana State strolled past the Weber State Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 67-52.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Idaho as they lost 95-74 to the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday.
Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Bobcats are now 12-7 while the Vandals sit at 6-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Montana State enters the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Idaho has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Idaho.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Montana State 72 vs. Idaho 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Montana State 70 vs. Idaho 64
- Jan 06, 2022 - Montana State 92 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 28, 2021 - Montana State 71 vs. Idaho 61
- Feb 26, 2021 - Idaho 74 vs. Montana State 69
- Feb 06, 2020 - Montana State 72 vs. Idaho 50
- Jan 09, 2020 - Montana State 71 vs. Idaho 68
- Mar 13, 2019 - Montana State 75 vs. Idaho 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Montana State 86 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Montana State 77 vs. Idaho 67
- Feb 15, 2018 - Idaho 88 vs. Montana State 78
- Jan 26, 2017 - Montana State 94 vs. Idaho 91
- Jan 07, 2017 - Idaho 83 vs. Montana State 81
- Jan 23, 2016 - Montana State 70 vs. Idaho 68