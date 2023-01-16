Who's Playing

Montana State @ Idaho

Current Records: Montana State 12-7; Idaho 6-12

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are 11-3 against the Idaho Vandals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Montana State and Idaho will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Bobcats should still be riding high after a win, while the Vandals will be looking to right the ship.

Montana State strolled past the Weber State Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 67-52.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Idaho as they lost 95-74 to the Eastern Washington Eagles this past Saturday.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bobcats are now 12-7 while the Vandals sit at 6-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Montana State enters the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, Idaho has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Idaho.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Montana State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Idaho.