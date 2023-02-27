Who's Playing
Montana @ Idaho
Current Records: Montana 15-13; Idaho 10-20
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Idaho Vandals are heading back home. The Vandals and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at ICCU Arena. Montana should still be riding high after a victory, while Idaho will be looking to get back in the win column.
This past Saturday, Idaho lost to the Weber State Wildcats on the road by a decisive 67-53 margin.
Meanwhile, Montana narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacramento State Hornets 74-72.
Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take the Vandals against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Idaho ended up a good deal behind the Grizzlies when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 67-56. Maybe Idaho will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.05
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Montana 67 vs. Idaho 56
- Feb 17, 2022 - Idaho 82 vs. Montana 76
- Jan 27, 2022 - Montana 81 vs. Idaho 62
- Mar 10, 2021 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - Montana 82 vs. Idaho 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - Montana 67 vs. Idaho 63
- Feb 07, 2019 - Montana 100 vs. Idaho 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho 51
- Feb 17, 2018 - Idaho 79 vs. Montana 77
- Mar 09, 2017 - Idaho 81 vs. Montana 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Idaho 85 vs. Montana 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Montana 70 vs. Idaho 57
- Mar 11, 2016 - Montana 81 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 21, 2016 - Idaho 63 vs. Montana 58