Who's Playing

Montana @ Idaho

Current Records: Montana 15-13; Idaho 10-20

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Idaho Vandals are heading back home. The Vandals and the Montana Grizzlies will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at ICCU Arena. Montana should still be riding high after a victory, while Idaho will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, Idaho lost to the Weber State Wildcats on the road by a decisive 67-53 margin.

Meanwhile, Montana narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacramento State Hornets 74-72.

Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take the Vandals against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Idaho ended up a good deal behind the Grizzlies when they played in the teams' previous meeting last December, losing 67-56. Maybe Idaho will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Idaho.