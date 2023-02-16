Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Idaho
Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-16; Idaho 9-17
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northern Colorado and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at ICCU Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Bears for now since they're up 11-3 across their past 14 matchups.
Northern Colorado had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, taking their game 70-54.
Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, falling 73-66.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Colorado is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Northern Colorado's win brought them up to 10-16 while the Vandals' loss pulled them down to 9-17. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Colorado have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Idaho.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Idaho 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Northern Colorado 98 vs. Idaho 94
- Jan 20, 2022 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Colorado 93 vs. Idaho 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northern Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Colorado 83 vs. Idaho 79
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Idaho 63
- Dec 31, 2017 - Northern Colorado 81 vs. Idaho 77
- Feb 09, 2017 - Idaho 88 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho 73 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Jan 02, 2016 - Idaho 75 vs. Northern Colorado 70