Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Idaho

Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-16; Idaho 9-17

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northern Colorado and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at ICCU Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Bears for now since they're up 11-3 across their past 14 matchups.

Northern Colorado had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, taking their game 70-54.

Meanwhile, Idaho came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, falling 73-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Colorado is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Northern Colorado's win brought them up to 10-16 while the Vandals' loss pulled them down to 9-17. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Colorado have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Idaho.