Who's Playing

Bradley @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Bradley 14-8; Illinois-Chicago 9-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bradley Braves will be on the road. Bradley and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Braves should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

Bradley sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-75 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Illinois State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Five players on Bradley scored in the double digits: forward Malevy Leons (16), guard Duke Deen (14), forward Rienk Mast (13), forward Ja'Shon Henry (11), and guard Zek Montgomery (10).

Speaking of close games: the Flames were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 63-59 to the Missouri State Bears. Guard Tre Anderson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 40 minutes on the court.

The Braves' victory brought them up to 14-8 while Illinois-Chicago's defeat pulled them down to 9-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bradley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 26th in college basketball. Less enviably, Illinois-Chicago has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bradley have won two out of their last three games against Illinois-Chicago.