Who's Playing

Drake @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Drake 12-5; Illinois-Chicago 9-8

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Drake Bulldogs and the Illinois-Chicago Flames at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Drake should still be riding high after a win, while Illinois-Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs proved too difficult a challenge. Drake strolled past MSU with points to spare, taking the contest 82-64. Five players on Drake scored in the double digits: guard D.J. Wilkins (17), forward Darnell Brodie (16), guard Sardaar Calhoun (16), guard Garrett Sturtz (12), and guard Tucker DeVries (11). Sturtz hadn't helped his team much against the Southern Illinois Salukis last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Flames were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 80-60 beatdown courtesy of the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8-1 against the spread when favored.

Drake didn't have too much trouble with Illinois-Chicago at home in the teams' previous meeting last December as they won 77-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drake since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake have won both of the games they've played against Illinois-Chicago in the last nine years.