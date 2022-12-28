Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Illinois State 6-7; Illinois-Chicago 8-5

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames are 1-3 against the Illinois State Redbirds since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Redbirds should still be riding high after a win, while the Flames will be looking to right the ship.

A victory for Illinois-Chicago just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Northwestern Wildcats, falling 92-54. Guard Jace Carter had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 8-point finish.

Meanwhile, Illinois State didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago State Cougars at home last Monday as they won 66-52. The top scorers for Illinois State were guard Luke Kasubke (14 points) and guard Seneca Knight (12 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Flames are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Illinois-Chicago's defeat took them down to 8-5 while Illinois State's victory pulled them up to 6-7. A win for Illinois-Chicago would reverse both their bad luck and Illinois State's good luck. We'll see if Illinois-Chicago manages to pull off that tough task or if Illinois State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Flames are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Illinois State have won three out of their last four games against Illinois-Chicago.