Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Jacksonville State 1-0; Illinois-Chicago 1-1

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames will play host again and welcome the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to Credit Union 1 Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Flames came up short against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Friday, falling 70-63.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 111-48 win over the Shorter Hawks.

Illinois-Chicago is now 1-1 while Jacksonville State sits at 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Illinois-Chicago enters the contest with 12.1 takeaways on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. But Jacksonville State ranks second in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 13.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.16

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Flames as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.