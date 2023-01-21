Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Illinois-Chicago

Current Records: Northern Iowa 10-9; Illinois-Chicago 9-11

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Illinois-Chicago and the Northern Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Northern Iowa will be strutting in after a win while the Flames will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois-Chicago came up short against the Valparaiso Beacons on Tuesday, falling 76-66. Guard Toby Okani did his best for Illinois-Chicago, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with 11 boards. Okani had some trouble finding his footing against the Murray State Racers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Northern Iowa sidestepped the Illinois State Redbirds for a 65-63 victory. The Panthers' guard Trey Campbell filled up the stat sheet, shooting 6-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 20 points and five rebounds.

Illinois-Chicago's defeat took them down to 9-11 while Northern Iowa's win pulled them up to 10-9. We'll see if the Flames can steal Northern Iowa's luck or if Northern Iowa records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.