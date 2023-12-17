Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Colgate 6-4, Illinois 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Center. Illinois took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colgate, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, a fact Colgate proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-71 win over the Catamounts. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Colgate.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Illinois' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 86-79 to the Volunteers.

Illinois' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 22 points, and Quincy Guerrier who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Guerrier has scored all season. Less helpful for Illinois was Marcus Domask's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for the Fighting Illini, their loss dropped their record down to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.