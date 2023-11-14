Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Marquette 2-0, Illinois 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Marquette has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Marquette entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Broncs at home to the tune of 95-65. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as Marquette did.

Among those leading the charge was Kam Jones, who earned 23 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Oso Ighodaro, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini beat the Golden Grizzlies 64-53 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Illinois.

Illinois' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Quincy Guerrier, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 3 steals.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Fighting Illini, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Marquette is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 20-11 record against the spread.

Marquette barely slipped by Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, winning 67-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.





The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.