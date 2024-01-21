Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Illinois and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Rutgers 40-28.

If Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-4 in no time. On the other hand, Rutgers will have to make due with a 10-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Rutgers 10-7, Illinois 13-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.49

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at State Farm Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, the Fighting Illini didn't have too much trouble with the Wolverines on the road as they won 88-73.

Illinois can attribute much of their success to Coleman Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Hawkins set a new season high mark in steals with six. Another player making a difference was Quincy Guerrier, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rutgers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Cornhuskers by a score of 87-82. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:53 mark of the first half, when Rutgers was facing a 27-15 deficit.

Rutgers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Derek Simpson out in front who scored 14 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Clifford Omoruyi, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Fighting Illini's victory bumped their record up to 13-4. As for the Scarlet Knights, they pushed their record up to 10-7 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Illinois just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 39.1% of their shots per game this season. Given Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Rutgers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Illinois in mind: they have a solid 11-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Illinois is a big 12-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Illini slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.