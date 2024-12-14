Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Tennessee 9-0, Illinois 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Volunteers will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

On Tuesday, Tennessee beat Miami 75-62.

Tennessee's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chaz Lanier, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points. Zakai Zeigler was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Even though they won, Tennessee struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Illinois' found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Northwestern on Tuesday. Illinois came out on top against Wisconsin by a score of 86-80.

Illinois got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre White out in front who went 6 for 8 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds. White had some trouble finding his footing against Northwestern on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Kasparas Jakucionis, who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Tennessee's victory bumped their record up to 9-0. As for Illinois, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tennessee has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 46.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tennessee beat Illinois 86-79 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.