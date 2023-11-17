Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Valparaiso 2-1, Illinois 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Valparaiso has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Valparaiso will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, the Beacons earned a 64-59 win over the Phoenix.

Valparaiso can attribute much of their success to Jaxon Edwards, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-64 to the Golden Eagles.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Domask, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 21 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Beacons now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Fighting Illini, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.

Valparaiso is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Illini, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.