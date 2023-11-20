Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: LBSU 2-2, Illinois State 2-1

The LBSU Beach's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Illinois State Redbirds at 10:30 a.m. ET on November 20th at Hertz Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Michigan scored an imposing 86 points on Friday, LBSU still came out on top. The Beach walked away with a 94-86 win over the Wolverines.

LBSU can attribute much of their success to Marcus Tsohonis, who scored 35 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Aboubacar Traore, who scored 15 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds earned a 69-61 win over the Panthers on Wednesday.

Illinois State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Myles Foster led the charge by scoring 11 points along with 9 rebounds.

The victory got the Beach back to even at 2-2. As for the Redbirds, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Monday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LBSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.