Halftime Report

Missouri State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Missouri State leads 36-33 over the Redbirds.

Missouri State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Missouri State 15-14, Illinois State 14-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at CEFCU Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Illinois State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 48-45. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Illinois State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Missouri State found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 93-78 to the Bruins. Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donovan Clay, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Clay didn't help Missouri State's cause all that much against the Braves on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Chance Moore, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Redbirds now have a losing record at 14-15. As for the Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Illinois State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Illinois State was able to grind out a solid win over the Bears when the teams last played back in January, winning 69-60. Will Illinois State repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Illinois State is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.