N. Iowa Panthers @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: N. Iowa 15-12, Illinois State 13-14

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Illinois State is 0-10 against the Panthers since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at CEFCU Arena. Illinois State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Illinois State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They came out on top against the Aces by a score of 86-79. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 112 points.

Illinois State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Malachi Poindexter, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Poindexter has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Myles Foster, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 74-63 win over the Braves on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Iowa.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tytan Anderson, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds. Jacob Hutson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.

The Redbirds' victory bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season.

Illinois State came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 75-62. Will Illinois State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Iowa has won all of the games they've played against Illinois State in the last 4 years.