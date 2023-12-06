Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: N. Kentucky 5-3, Illinois State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

What to Know

The N. Kentucky Norse will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Kentucky had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They took down the Jaguars 71-55.

Even though Illinois State has not done well against Murray State recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Redbirds secured a 76-72 W over the Racers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Illinois State.

Among those leading the charge was Kendall Lewis, who scored 14 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Norse have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for the Redbirds, they pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Illinois State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Illinois State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.