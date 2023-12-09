Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Norfolk State 6-3, Illinois State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Horton Field House -- Normal, Illinois

Horton Field House -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds will be playing at home against the Norfolk State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Horton Field House. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Illinois State entered their tilt with N. Kentucky with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Redbirds narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Norse 62-59. Having forecasted a close victory for Illinois State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Illinois State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kendall Lewis, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Illinois State was Malachi Poindexter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spartans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 win over the Rams on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Norfolk State.

Norfolk State can attribute much of their success to Jamarii Thomas, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals.

The Redbirds' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for the Spartans, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.