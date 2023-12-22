Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Illinois State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SE Missouri State 42-28.

If Illinois State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, SE Missouri State will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: SE Missouri State 4-7, Illinois State 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CEFCU Arena. SE Missouri State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact SE Missouri State proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Blue Raiders 87-59 at home.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds beat the Bison 75-65 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Darius Burford, who scored 28 points along with three steals. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Myles Foster was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Redhawks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-7 record this season. As for the Redbirds, their victory bumped their record up to 7-4.

SE Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: SE Missouri State is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Illinois State is a big 14-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

