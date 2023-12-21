Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: SE Missouri State 4-7, Illinois State 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CEFCU Arena. SE Missouri State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact SE Missouri State proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Blue Raiders 87-59 at home.

Meanwhile, the Redbirds beat the Bison 75-65 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Darius Burford, who scored 28 points along with three steals. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Myles Foster was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Redhawks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-7 record this season. As for the Redbirds, their victory bumped their record up to 7-4.