Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Illinois State

Current Records: Northern Iowa 5-8; Illinois State 6-8

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Redbirds and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Illinois State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Illinois State was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 55-51 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames. One thing holding Illinois State back was the mediocre play of guard Malachi Poindexter, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it looks like Northern Iowa must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. Their 2022 ended with a 79-67 defeat against the Missouri State Bears. Despite the loss, the Panthers had strong showings from guard Bowen Born, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and guard Tytan Anderson, who had 15 points along with six rebounds.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Iowa have won ten out of their last 16 games against Illinois State.