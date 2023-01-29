Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Illinois State
Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Illinois Salukis and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. The Redbirds and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redbird Arena. The Salukis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Illinois State will be looking to regain their footing.
It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 79-75 to the Bradley Braves on Wednesday. Forward Kendall Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. Lewis had some trouble finding his footing against the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Speaking of close games: the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday SIU proved too difficult a challenge. SIU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-64 victory. Guard Lance Jones (19 points) and forward Marcus Domask (17 points) were the top scorers for the Salukis.
The Redbirds are now 8-14 while SIU sits at 17-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern Illinois have won nine out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Illinois State 57
- Feb 23, 2022 - Southern Illinois 90 vs. Illinois State 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Illinois State 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Southern Illinois 59 vs. Illinois State 49
- Feb 13, 2021 - Illinois State 80 vs. Southern Illinois 55
- Jan 25, 2020 - Southern Illinois 58 vs. Illinois State 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Southern Illinois 67 vs. Illinois State 55
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southern Illinois 72 vs. Illinois State 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Illinois State 59 vs. Southern Illinois 58
- Mar 03, 2018 - Illinois State 76 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Feb 08, 2018 - Illinois State 76 vs. Southern Illinois 68
- Jan 13, 2018 - Southern Illinois 74 vs. Illinois State 70
- Mar 04, 2017 - Illinois State 63 vs. Southern Illinois 50
- Feb 22, 2017 - Illinois State 50 vs. Southern Illinois 46
- Jan 11, 2017 - Illinois State 60 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 24, 2016 - Illinois State 73 vs. Southern Illinois 50
- Jan 12, 2016 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Illinois State 78