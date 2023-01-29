Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Illinois State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-5; Illinois State 8-14

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Illinois Salukis and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2021. The Redbirds and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redbird Arena. The Salukis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Illinois State will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Illinois State as they fell 79-75 to the Bradley Braves on Wednesday. Forward Kendall Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. Lewis had some trouble finding his footing against the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Speaking of close games: the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday SIU proved too difficult a challenge. SIU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-64 victory. Guard Lance Jones (19 points) and forward Marcus Domask (17 points) were the top scorers for the Salukis.

The Redbirds are now 8-14 while SIU sits at 17-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. SIU's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Illinois have won nine out of their last 17 games against Illinois State.