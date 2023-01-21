Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Illinois State

Current Records: Valparaiso 8-12; Illinois State 8-12

The Illinois State Redbirds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Illinois State and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redbird Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Valpo winning the first 81-76 at home and the Redbirds taking the second 78-75.

Illinois State was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 65-63 to the Northern Iowa Panthers. Despite the defeat, Illinois State got a solid performance out of guard Luke Kasubke, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds. Kasubke's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Valpo beat the Illinois-Chicago Flames 76-66 on Tuesday. The Beacons' guard Kobe King looked sharp as he had 24 points.

The Redbirds and Valpo now sit at an identical 8-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is stumbling into the game with the 37th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. Valpo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Series History

Valparaiso have won eight out of their last ten games against Illinois State.