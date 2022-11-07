Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Illinois State

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Redbird Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois State (13-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. WIU struggled last year, too, ending up 16-16.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redbirds were 39th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the team giving up 74.7 on average (bottom 89%). The Leathernecks had an even harder time: they ranked 11th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 77.2 on average (bottom 97%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Illinois State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena -- Normal, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redbirds are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.