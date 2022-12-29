Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Illinois

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-8; Illinois 8-4

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

It looks like Illinois must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Missouri Tigers an easy 93-71 victory. One thing holding Illinois back was the mediocre play of guard Jayden Epps, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Bethune-Cookman as they fell 87-85 to the North Florida Ospreys last Thursday. That makes it the first time this season Bethune-Cookman has let down their home crowd.

This next game looks promising for Illinois, who are favored by a full 30.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Wildcats have struggled against the spread on the road.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.