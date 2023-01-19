Who's Playing

Indiana @ Illinois

Current Records: Indiana 11-6; Illinois 13-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 74-57 and IU taking the second 65-63.

The Hoosiers didn't have too much trouble with the Wisconsin Badgers at home this past Saturday as they won 63-45. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jackson-Davis has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 78-60. Illinois got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (11), forward Dain Dainja (11), and guard Jayden Epps (10).

The wins brought the Hoosiers up to 11-6 and the Fighting Illini to 13-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU enters the matchup with 5.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. But Illinois is even better: they come into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.