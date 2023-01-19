Who's Playing
Indiana @ Illinois
Current Records: Indiana 11-6; Illinois 13-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 74-57 and IU taking the second 65-63.
The Hoosiers didn't have too much trouble with the Wisconsin Badgers at home this past Saturday as they won 63-45. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jackson-Davis has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Illinois strolled past the Minnesota Golden Gophers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 78-60. Illinois got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (11), forward Dain Dainja (11), and guard Jayden Epps (10).
The wins brought the Hoosiers up to 11-6 and the Fighting Illini to 13-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU enters the matchup with 5.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. But Illinois is even better: they come into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Indiana 65 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - Illinois 74 vs. Indiana 57
- Feb 02, 2021 - Illinois 75 vs. Indiana 71
- Dec 26, 2020 - Illinois 69 vs. Indiana 60
- Mar 01, 2020 - Illinois 67 vs. Indiana 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Indiana 92 vs. Illinois 74
- Jan 03, 2019 - Indiana 73 vs. Illinois 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 78 vs. Illinois 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Illinois 73 vs. Indiana 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 96 vs. Illinois 80
- Feb 25, 2016 - Indiana 74 vs. Illinois 47
- Jan 19, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Illinois 69