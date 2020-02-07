How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Illinois

Current Records: Maryland 18-4; Illinois 16-6

What to Know

The #20 Illinois Fighting Illini are 1-5 against the #9 Maryland Terrapins since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Illinois and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. The Terrapins will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, falling 72-65. Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Andres Feliz, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 56-51 win. Maryland's forward Jalen Smith did his thing and dropped a double-double on 15 rebounds and 14 points in addition to six blocks. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Smith.

Illinois is now 16-6 while Maryland sits at 18-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Fighting Illini come into the contest boasting the 32nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at three. But Maryland is even better: they enter the matchup with 4.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

Maryland have won five out of their last six games against Illinois.