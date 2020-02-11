How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Illinois
Current Records: Michigan State 16-8; Illinois 16-7
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Michigan State Spartans and the #22 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at State Farm Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with MSU going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Spartans came up short against the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday, falling 77-68. A silver lining for MSU was the play of forward Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tillman has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini came up short against the Maryland Terrapins this past Friday, falling 75-66. Guard Ayo Dosunmu (16 points) was the top scorer for Illinois.
MSU is now 16-8 while Illinois sits at 16-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: MSU comes into the game boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Illinois is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 2.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won four out of their last six games against Illinois.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Michigan State 76 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 05, 2019 - Illinois 79 vs. Michigan State 74
- Feb 20, 2018 - Michigan State 81 vs. Illinois 61
- Jan 22, 2018 - Michigan State 87 vs. Illinois 74
- Mar 01, 2017 - Illinois 73 vs. Michigan State 70
- Jan 07, 2016 - Michigan State 79 vs. Illinois 54
