How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Illinois

Current Records: Michigan State 16-8; Illinois 16-7

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Michigan State Spartans and the #22 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at State Farm Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with MSU going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Spartans came up short against the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday, falling 77-68. A silver lining for MSU was the play of forward Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tillman has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini came up short against the Maryland Terrapins this past Friday, falling 75-66. Guard Ayo Dosunmu (16 points) was the top scorer for Illinois.

MSU is now 16-8 while Illinois sits at 16-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: MSU comes into the game boasting the eighth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Illinois is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 2.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Michigan State have won four out of their last six games against Illinois.