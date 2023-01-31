Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Illinois

Current Records: Nebraska 10-12; Illinois 15-6

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Nebraska's road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Illinois. The Fighting Illini will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nebraska ended up a good deal behind the Maryland Terrapins when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-63. Forward Derrick Walker (16 points) and guard Sam Hoiberg (15 points) were the top scorers for Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Illinois was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday, winning 61-51. Guard Matthew Mayer took over for Illinois, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with six boards.

Nebraska have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Nebraska against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Nebraska's defeat took them down to 10-12 while Illinois' win pulled them up to 15-6. In their win, Illinois relied heavily on Mayer, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points and six rebounds. the Cornhuskers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Illinois have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.