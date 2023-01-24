Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Illinois

Current Records: Ohio State 11-8; Illinois 13-6

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at State Farm Center. OSU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Fighting Illini will be looking to regain their footing.

Illinois received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 80-65 to the Indiana Hoosiers. A silver lining for Illinois was the play of guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday OSU proved too difficult a challenge. OSU strolled past the Hawkeyes with points to spare, taking the game 93-77. The Buckeyes can attribute much of their success to forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 27 points along with five rebounds, and guard Isaac Likekele, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.

The Fighting Illini are now 13-6 while OSU sits at 11-8. OSU is 6-4 after wins this season, and Illinois is 5-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.