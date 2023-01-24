Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Illinois
Current Records: Ohio State 11-8; Illinois 13-6
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at State Farm Center. OSU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Fighting Illini will be looking to regain their footing.
Illinois received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 80-65 to the Indiana Hoosiers. A silver lining for Illinois was the play of guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday OSU proved too difficult a challenge. OSU strolled past the Hawkeyes with points to spare, taking the game 93-77. The Buckeyes can attribute much of their success to forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 27 points along with five rebounds, and guard Isaac Likekele, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.
The Fighting Illini are now 13-6 while OSU sits at 11-8. OSU is 6-4 after wins this season, and Illinois is 5-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Ohio State 86 vs. Illinois 83
- Mar 14, 2021 - Illinois 91 vs. Ohio State 88
- Mar 06, 2021 - Illinois 73 vs. Ohio State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ohio State 87 vs. Illinois 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Ohio State 71 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 14, 2019 - Illinois 63 vs. Ohio State 56
- Dec 05, 2018 - Ohio State 77 vs. Illinois 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Ohio State 75 vs. Illinois 67
- Jan 01, 2017 - Illinois 75 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 28, 2016 - Ohio State 68 vs. Illinois 63
- Jan 03, 2016 - Ohio State 75 vs. Illinois 73