Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Illinois
Current Records: Ohio State 11-8; Illinois 13-6
What to Know
The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at State Farm Center. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Fighting Illini will be stumbling in from a loss.
Illinois received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 80-65 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The losing side was boosted by guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Buckeyes proved too difficult a challenge. OSU took down Iowa 93-77. OSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 27 points along with five rebounds, and guard Isaac Likekele, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.
The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while OSU have struggled against the spread on the road.
Illinois is now 13-6 while OSU sits at 11-8. The Buckeyes are 6-4 after wins this year, and Illinois is 5-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Ohio State 86 vs. Illinois 83
- Mar 14, 2021 - Illinois 91 vs. Ohio State 88
- Mar 06, 2021 - Illinois 73 vs. Ohio State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Ohio State 87 vs. Illinois 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Ohio State 71 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 14, 2019 - Illinois 63 vs. Ohio State 56
- Dec 05, 2018 - Ohio State 77 vs. Illinois 67
- Feb 04, 2018 - Ohio State 75 vs. Illinois 67
- Jan 01, 2017 - Illinois 75 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 28, 2016 - Ohio State 68 vs. Illinois 63
- Jan 03, 2016 - Ohio State 75 vs. Illinois 73