Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Illinois

Current Records: Ohio State 11-8; Illinois 13-6

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at State Farm Center. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Fighting Illini will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 80-65 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The losing side was boosted by guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Buckeyes proved too difficult a challenge. OSU took down Iowa 93-77. OSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 27 points along with five rebounds, and guard Isaac Likekele, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.

The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while OSU have struggled against the spread on the road.

Illinois is now 13-6 while OSU sits at 11-8. The Buckeyes are 6-4 after wins this year, and Illinois is 5-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.