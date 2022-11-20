Who's Playing

No. 16 Virginia @ No. 19 Illinois

Current Records: Virginia 3-0; Illinois 4-0

What to Know

The #16 Virginia Cavaliers will square off against the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Baylor Bears this past Friday, winning 86-79. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points.

Meanwhile, Illinois bagged a 79-70 victory over the UCLA Bruins this past Friday. The Fighting Illini can attribute much of their success to guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who shot 8-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Virginia is now a perfect 3-0 while Illinois sits at 4-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.3 on average. But the Fighting Illini come into the game boasting the 20th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.