Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Illinois
Current Records: Wisconsin 11-2; Illinois 9-5
What to Know
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Wisconsin sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Minnesota made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Wisconsin's guard Chucky Hepburn looked sharp as he had 16 points along with five steals.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Illinois falling 73-60. One thing holding Illinois back was the mediocre play of forward Coleman Hawkins, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with.
Wisconsin is now 11-2 while Illinois sits at 9-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin comes into the game boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2. As for the Fighting Illini, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 24th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Illinois 80 vs. Wisconsin 67
- Feb 27, 2021 - Illinois 74 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Feb 06, 2021 - Illinois 75 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Jan 08, 2020 - Illinois 71 vs. Wisconsin 70
- Feb 18, 2019 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Illinois 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Illinois 50
- Jan 31, 2017 - Wisconsin 57 vs. Illinois 43
- Feb 21, 2016 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Illinois 55