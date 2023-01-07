Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Illinois

Current Records: Wisconsin 11-2; Illinois 9-5

What to Know

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Wisconsin sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Minnesota made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Wisconsin's guard Chucky Hepburn looked sharp as he had 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Illinois falling 73-60. One thing holding Illinois back was the mediocre play of forward Coleman Hawkins, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes with.

Wisconsin is now 11-2 while Illinois sits at 9-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin comes into the game boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2. As for the Fighting Illini, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.