East Texas A&M Lions @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-8, Incarnate Word 4-4

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Incarnate Word Cardinals and the East Texas A&M Lions are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

East Texas A&M is facing Incarnate Word at the wrong time: Incarnate Word suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Demons by a score of 72-70. The Cardinals have struggled against the Demons recently, as the game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell to Houston Chr. 83-79.

Incarnate Word's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-4. As for East Texas A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Incarnate Word has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 43.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 28.2% of their threes this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word came up short against East Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in February, falling 76-72. Can Incarnate Word avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

East Texas A&M has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Incarnate Word.

  • Feb 19, 2024 - East Texas A&M 76 vs. Incarnate Word 72
  • Jan 31, 2024 - East Texas A&M 71 vs. Incarnate Word 66
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Incarnate Word 79 vs. East Texas A&M 75
  • Dec 31, 2022 - East Texas A&M 82 vs. Incarnate Word 74