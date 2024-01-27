Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 5-12, Incarnate Word 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Houston Chr. Huskies and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Incarnate Word took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Houston Chr., who comes in off a win.

Even though Houston Chr. has not done well against New Orleans recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Huskies walked away with an 88-80 victory over the Privateers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.

The Huskies have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-12 record this season. As for the Cardinals, they bumped their record down to 5-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Houston Chr. was able to grind out a solid win over Incarnate Word in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 84-78. Will Houston Chr. repeat their success, or does Incarnate Word have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.