Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Houston Chr. 10-11, Incarnate Word 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.20

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Houston Chr. Huskies and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Huskies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Incarnate Word is hoping to do what SE Louisiana couldn't on Monday: put an end to Houston Chr.'s winning streak, which now stands at four games. Houston Chr. walked away with a 70-62 win over SE Louisiana.

Even though they won, Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took down New Orleans 74-58 on Monday.

Houston Chr. is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-11 record this season. As for Incarnate Word, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-11.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Incarnate Word is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Houston Chr. might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Houston Chr. beat Incarnate Word 81-76 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston Chr. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.