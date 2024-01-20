Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: McNeese State 15-2, Incarnate Word 5-11

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

McNeese State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The McNeese State Cowboys and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. McNeese State's defense has only allowed 60.9 points per game this season, so Incarnate Word's offense will have their work cut out for Incarnate Word.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Cardinals on Monday as the Cowboys made off with a 88-69 win.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Incarnate Word, but boy were they wrong. They were dealt a punishing 97-71 defeat at the hands of the Demons. Incarnate Word has struggled against Northwestern State recently, as their game on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Incarnate Word struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 15-2 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: McNeese State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Incarnate Word, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Incarnate Word will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State came out on top in a nail-biter against Incarnate Word when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 78-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.